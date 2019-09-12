‘Serious injuries’ following hit and run crash in Horsham

A number of people have been injured following a hit-and-run crash in Horsham today.

Police say that they received a report of the hit-and-run in Redkiln Way soon after 11.40am.

Scene of the hit and run in Redkiln Way, Horsham

A spokesman said that a blue Nissan Almera crashed with a van before making off from the scene and crashing into another vehicle - a black Audi 505 - in nearby Forest Road around five minutes later.

The van driver was rushed to East Surrey Hospital with chest injuries and two people in the Nissan - the driver and a passenger are being treated for ‘serious injuries,’ say police.

Occupants of the Audi are reported to have ‘minor injuries.’

The police spokesman added: “Forest Road has been closed as emergency services attend to the scene, and road users are advised to seek alternative routes for the foreseeable future.

“Anyone who witnessed either of the incidents, or either of the vehicles being driven in the area, are asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Hayseed.”

READ MORE: Emergency services called to two Horsham road crashes

