‘Serious concern’ for missing Lindfield man, 22
An urgent search has been launched by police for a young man missing from his home in Lindfield.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 3:04 pm
Police say there is serious concern for the welfare of Lucas Renshaw, 22, and are appealing to anyone who sees him to call 999.
A spokesman said: “Lucas was last seen leaving his home address in Lindfield around 5am on Wednesday (August 11) and there is serious concern for his welfare.
“He is described as white, around 6’ 1” in height, of slim build and with black hair and facial hair.
“When last seen, he was wearing a black sweatshirt and travelling on foot.
“Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 348 of 11/08.”