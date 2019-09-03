Series of burglaries reported in Horsham

A series of burglaries have been reported in Horsham over the past week.

Police say that cash and jewellery were stolen in one incident from a property in Redford Avenue and cash was stolen from a house in The Pines on the same day, August 30.

In a separate incident in Durfold Road, burglars stole a bicycle from a garage. Police say the theft happened some time between August 21 and August 27.

A house in Cootes Avenue was broken into at around 9.30pm on August 29 but police say it is not yet known what was taken.

Another break-in was reported at a house in Hazelhurst Crescent at around 5am on August 31, along with a property in Hazelhurst Crescent.