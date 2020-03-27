Selsey neighbours celebrate People’s Postcode Lottery win

Selsey neighbours are celebrating after winning thousands of pounds in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Three St Wilfreds Close residents bagged £1,000 each when their PO20 0PQ postcode was announced as a daily prize winner today (March 27).

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “What lovely news to get before the weekend! Congratulations to our winners.”

This is the second lottery win of the week in the Chichester district after aPetworth postcode won in Tuesday’s draw.

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts, which have received over £12.6million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Wildlife Trusts look after more than 2,300 nature reserves and operate more than 100 visitor and education centres across the country.

The trusts work to make life better for wildlife, people and future generations.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500million for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk

---

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: “Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role.”

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.