Selham House: 'exceptional' collection of antiques go up for auction

Based in Fernhurst, John Nicholson’s are to offer over 350 lots of antiques, works of art and pictures from Selham House, at auction on June 25.

Previews will take place at Selham House itself from Saturday June 19, at the following times: Sat 19 June 10am-4pm, Sun 20 June 10am-4pm, Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs 10am-5pm.

Specialists David Ford and Nigel Jackson will be in attendance.

Selham House, Petworth

Entry is by paid catalogue, which admits two people, with those attending adhering to government coronavirus rules.

The auction will take place at John Nicholson’s Fernhurst saleroom in two parts on the day, with a catalogue of 266 lots antiques and works of art being sold in the morning from 10.30am and 90 pictures being sold from 2pm.