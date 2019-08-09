Picnic in the Park Tarring. Pic Steve Robards SR1919643 SUS-190808-180526001

See Worthing families enjoying Picnic in the Park Tarring

Open top bus rides, football displays, inflatables and fairground rides were just some of the entertainment on offer for Worthing families at this year’s Picnic in the Park Tarring.

There was a huge selection of stalls in Tarring Park and various displays by dancers, cheerleaders and gymnasts. People loved all the free fun and said there was so much to see and do.

Picture: Steve Robards SR1919683
Picture: Steve Robards SR1919683
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Picture: Steve Robards SR1919596
Picture: Steve Robards SR1919596
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Picture: Steve Robards SR1919600
Picture: Steve Robards SR1919600
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Picture: Steve Robards SR1919603
Picture: Steve Robards SR1919603
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3