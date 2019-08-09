See Worthing families enjoying Picnic in the Park Tarring

There was a huge selection of stalls in Tarring Park and various displays by dancers, cheerleaders and gymnasts. People loved all the free fun and said there was so much to see and do.
Open top bus rides, football displays, inflatables and fairground rides were just some of the entertainment on offer for Worthing families at this year’s Picnic in the Park Tarring.
