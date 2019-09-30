See the highlight of Worthing’s model year, the Worthing Model Railway Club annual show

Chairman Peter Denton said it was the highlight of the Worthing model year, with exhibits ranging from state-of-the-art, computer-controlled layouts to the more traditional ones, including a Thomas layout for children and their dads.
Worthing Model Railway Club had a whole variety of exhibits on display at its annual model railway show at Durrington High School on Saturday and Sunday.
