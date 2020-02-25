See the 12 winning images taken by Storrington Camera Club in monthly photo challenge

A monthly photo challenge for Storrington Camera Club has seen members produce 12 winning images based on different themes.

The competition runs from January to December and the images submitted must be taken during that month. Members are allowed to enter a maximum of three images according to the theme for that month in order to give all members an equal chance of winning. Kevin Harwood said: “With no other rules or criteria, members are free to take images using their own interpretation of the topic. “As the images are posted onto Flickr all members have an opportunity to see each other’s entries. “This shows how each member has approached and interpreted the topic. Viewers may also post comments. “At the end of each month the images are reviewed by a panel of three members who then select the winning image along with a runner-up. Such challenges encourage members to participate and learn new skills.” The themes for 2019 were: January - winter, February - still Life, March - landscape with a structure, April - woodland, May - bird on a stick, post etc, June - leading lines, July - high contrast, August - action, September - black and white, October - flower in a non-traditional format, November - architecture, and December - Triptych. Storrington Camera Club meets on alternate Thursdays at 7.30pm in The Football Pavilion, Chanctonbury Leisure Centre, Spierbridge Road, Storrington, where visitors are always welcome. Full programme details can be found on the club’s website www.storringtoncc.org.uk

February ' still life: Sheep's Skull Bottle and Candle (after Picasso) by Janet Brown

March ' landscape with a structure: Mill on the Hill by Norman Kirby

April ' Woodland: Woodland 2 by Andy Jones

May ' bird on a stick, post etc : Thrush on ground with snail by Norman Kirby

