Emma Decourcy is raising money for West Sussex Mind with her Christmas lights display in Cherwell Road, Worthing, at the top of Snapdragon Lane, on the Barley Grange development. She said: “Mental health affects many people of all ages and has affected my partner most of his life. Like most youth in our generation, we never had the opportunity of having the support and understanding why he was different. When he became an adult, Mind was able to support him with understanding and activities to encourage him to live a better life.”