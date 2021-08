Plans for 209 homes on former Worthing gas works site submitted

The property has a master bedroom, six further bedrooms and a three bedroom guest apartment

It is set in beautiful grounds

Sedgwick Park House is the principal portion of this historic Grade II listed mansion

It is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £3,950,000.

It features impressive reception rooms, grand bedrooms, a viewing tower and a swimming pool.

