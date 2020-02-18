Second postcode lottery win in two days for Bognor Regis

Three more Bognor Regis neighbours have won thousands of pounds in the People’s Postcode Lottery – the second win in two days for the town.

The Pevensey Road residents have won £1,000 each in today’s daily draw (February 18) after their PO21 5NS postcode was announced as a winner.

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson

This is the second win in two days in Bognor Regis after two Queens Field Walk residents bagged £1,000 each in Monday’s draw.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “Congratulations to our winners. What luck to see two wins in two days in Bognor Regis! I hope they enjoy their winnings.”

Today’s draw was also promoted by Woodland Trust which has received over £11.8million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

It is the UK’s leading woodland conservation charity, owning over 1,000 different woods across the country.

These woods support a wide range of plants and wildlife and attract thousands of visitors each year.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk