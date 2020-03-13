Second phase of Crawley housing development set to begin offering 169 homes

The second phase of homes at the Forge Wood development is set to start this spring

Taylor Wimpey was granted planning permission for 169 new homes at the site off Balcombe Road by Crawley Borough Council in January 2019.

Completed housing on the first phase of development

The new phase will provide a collection of one bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom houses and set to launch this autumn.

Adam Lelliott, land and planning director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re excited to start work on the latest phase on homes at Forge Wood.

"We’ve been working incredibly hard throughout the planning process and we now look forward to seeing the site begin to take shape.

"The first homes are due to launch in October 2020. We would encourage anyone interested in the development to register on our website for the latest news and updates.”