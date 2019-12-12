Second Guinness World Record of the year for man with motor neurone disease

Two friends broke a Guinness World Record at Goodwood Motor Circuit on Sunday and raised money for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association in the process.

Former colleagues Phil Rossall and Marcus Green knocked three minutes off the previous record for the fastest marathon pushing a wheelchair to finish in two hours, 57 minutes and 40 seconds.

Phil Rossall, front, with David Mills, Marcus Green, Guy James and Nick Di Paolo at the finish line at Goodwood Motor Circuit on Sunday

Phil was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2016 and was not expected to live beyond two years.

He is now unable to move his limbs or breathe for himself, but he is determined to raise awareness and funds for people living with MND.

Earlier this year, the duo also broke the world record for the half marathon, completing an event in Worthing in one hour, 29 minutes and 38 seconds – six minutes faster than the previous record.

Marcus, who lives in Winchester, said: “Setting the world record for the half marathon push in Worthing was a wonderful accomplishment earlier in the year and meant a huge amount to Phil.

“Training has been intense since this challenge was another step up. We knew that anything near the record time for the full 26.2 miles would be fantastic, breaking the three-hour barrier was a massive achievement.”

Marcus was also joined by friends David Mills and Guy James, who each completed a half marathon while carrying a spare breathing ventilator for Phil, as well as Nick Di Paolo.

Chris James, director of external affairs at the MND Association, said: “As a keen runner myself I know just how hard this challenge was going to be and I would like to say a huge congratulations to the both of them.

“Today in the UK, six people will hear the devastating news that they have motor neurone disease. In that instant, their world – and the world of their loved ones – is shattered.

“Without the incredible support like this from Phil and Marcus the MND Association simply would not be able to fund research to find a cure, campaign and raise awareness of MND and provide its vital support services to those living with and affected by the disease.”

Since his diagnosis, Phil has raised more than £28,000 for the MND Association.

He has also written a book – Motor Neurone Disease the fun bits – to support others affected by the disease, which is expected to be available from Amazon in the next couple of weeks, with all receipts going to the charity.

You can read more about Phil’s story on his blog – livingwithmotorneuronediseasethefunbits.home.blog

