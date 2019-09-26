Search for new BBC radio stars launches in Horsham

A search for new radio stars is to be held in Horsham on Saturday.

BBC Radio Sussex will be holding auditions to find the next generation of new stars at the town’s Capitol Theatre.

The auditions are part of a ‘New Voices’ recruitment drive by the BBC taking place across England and the Channel Islands.

The broadcaster is on the hunt for ‘ordinary people with a love for their local area’ to take to the mic.

Anyone over the age of 18 can audition and no previous experience is required.

Hopefuls will have 60 seconds to impress a panel of judges. They could tell a story about something they care about, something local, something personal - anything as long as it’s unique.

Judges at the Capitol in Horsham will include BBC Sussex assistant editor and presenter Mark Carter.

He said: “As judges, we’ll be looking for people who have the potential to contribute to existing shows, present their own one-off programme or even land a regular slot on a station. I can’t wait to see who comes along.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for culture Jonathan Chowen said: “The council is delighted that BBC Radio Sussex has selected our very own Capitol theatre to host its auditions.

“We wish them the very best of luck with their search for local talent and would be thrilled if a Horsham district resident was chosen and given a break.”

BBC England’s head of audio and digital, Chris Burns, added: “BBC local radio has always been the place in the BBC where new talent can be found. Very few of today’s famous broadcasters haven’t done a stint at their local station. We are determined to discover the next generation of new radio talent.

“Our local teams speak to hundreds of people every day and know there are plenty of fascinating talkers out there who deserve more air time. So we’re opening our doors and inviting people to have a go at getting a slot on one of our stations.”

There is no need to book in advance – just turn up anytime between 9.30am and 5.30pm on Saturday (September 28).

For further information and for full terms and conditions visit www.bbc.co.uk/bbcsussex.