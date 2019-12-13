Search for missing Crawley schoolgirl

Police are searching for a Crawley schoolgirl who has gone missing from home.

Fifteen-year-old Kathleen Brazil was last seen in the town around 4.30pm on Wednesday December 11 and it is believed she may have travelled to London, say police.

Kathleen is described as white, about 5’3”, of medium build, with shoulder length, straight black hair, and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black fur jacket and black skinny jeans.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with any knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting serial 1011 of 11/12.”