Sea of red poppies attracts crowds of sightseers at Goodwood

Hundreds of people were drawn to the swathes of poppies adjacent to the Trundle car park and Chalkpit Lane.

The poppies are considered one of the most spectacular sights of their kind anywhere in Sussex and can be seen for miles around, perched above the city and framing Chichester Harbour in the distance.

The two small car parks were quickly overflowing and the narrow road which leads to them — Town Lane — was rapidly congested with cars parked in passing spots along its stretch.

The poppies can be viewed from the public bridleway that runs along the top of the Downs but despite clear warnings of 'no unauthorised persons beyond this point' many people seemed determined not to respect the field itself and walked through it.

If you know of a better poppy scene in Sussex do send us photos — but do take your pictures from a public right of way and do not trespass on private land.

