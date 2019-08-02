Scouts in Worthing benefit from Amplicon charity collection

Scouts in Durrington have benefited from the annual collection for charity made by computer company Amplicon.

Whenever a large order is taken at the Brighton offices, a bell is rung and money goes into the charity box.

Amplicon sales manager Richard Munson presents a cheque to Durrington Scout Group

At the end of the year, the money is given out to three charities nominated by staff members.

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe visited 1st Durrington Scout Group for the presentation, made by sales manager Richard Munson.

He was pleased to hand over a cheque for £1,740, which will be put to good use by the group, providing extra equipment and facilities for its young people.