Scouts from all over West Sussex celebrate their camp’s 40th anniversary

Scouts and division guides have joined together in celebration of their camp’s 40th anniversary.

Petworth and Pulborough Scouts, along with Petworth Division Guides, have been holding their annual Scout and Guide Camp in Petworth Park since 1979.

Over the early May Bank Holiday weekend, Scouts from Billingshurst, Pulborough, Petworth, Easebourne, Fittleworth and Ifold camped together with Guides from Billingshurst, Storrington, Easebourne, Midhurst, Plaistow and Fittleworth.

More than 200 Scouts and Guides took part in various activities over the weekend including abseiling, climbing, archery, firelighting, laser clay pigeon shooting, the aerial runway, and more,

On top of the usual annual activities, two new activities were introduced to this years programme which were Stand-up Paddle-boarding and an evening Silent Disco.

The event welcomed four people who had attended the first camp in 1979, Tim Rapley (Ifold), Tracey Parker (Billingshurst), Kevin Angell (Northchapel and now Billingshurst) and Linda Taylor (Fittleworth and now Storrington).

Organisers of the camp would love to hear from other people who have attended the camp over the years so that they can build an archive of stories.

To get in touch, visit ppc@pandpscouts.org.uk.