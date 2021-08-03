Scores of people take part in Horsham poetry-reading ‘Shelleython’

The complete poetic works of Percy Bysshe Shelley - who was born at Warnham - were read in the Shelleython aimed at raising funds for a permanent public Horsham memorial to the poet.

Volunteers of all ages took part with readings held simultaneously from the park’s bandstand, the Human Nature Garden and Poets Corner.

Contributions ranged from two poems read by Horsham MP Jeremy Quin, to performances by BBC Radio 4 presenter Chris Adridge, who lives in Horsham, and

Students from Tanbridge were among those taking part in the Shelleython

readings by pupils from Tanbridge House School.

More than £2,000 was raised at the event.

The Shelley Memorial People’s fundraising page is still open for anyone who wants to contribute, visit: www.peoplesfundraising.com/donation/shelleython