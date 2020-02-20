Schoolchildren challenged to create virtual space robot

A robot making challenge has been issued to Sussex schools.

Designed to encourage children’s interest in space and robotics, the School Robot Competition has challenged schools to create a virtual space robot that can take on the surface of Mars.

Organised by the global resource publisher Twinkl and the UK Robotics and Autonomous Systems Network (UK-RAS), the annual UK-wide competition encourages children to explore STEM and think about the future of robotics.

Jonathan Seaton, CEO and co-founder of Twinkl, said: “The competition is a really exciting way for children to explore STEM and test their collaboration and design skills.

“We hope that the competition once again gets children thinking about the future of robotics and inspires them to explore the subject further.

“We are really grateful to all the partners that have been involved and can’t wait to join them later in the year to judge the entries.”

The competition is open to groups of pupils aged from eight to 14, and schools can enter by downloading a free app on the Apple App Store and Google Play, or by using the web-based version.

It is free to enter, and entries will be accepted until midnight on Monday, May 4.

The winning robots will be chosen based on a range of different criteria, and the overall competition winner will receive a MiRo-E Robot from Consequential Robotics, an entertaining and emotionally engaging robot that responds to human interaction.

There is a range of other prizes on offer - including robot kits for students, robot laboratory tours, Lego EV3 systems and educational support for schools.

Last year, the competition received entries from across the UK, and a class from Fittleworth C of E Village School in West Sussex came second.

More information can be found at twinkl.co.uk/robotics.