Schoolboys share the fruits of their labours from community allotment in Crawley

Schoolboys Joel Vennell-Izzard, Jacob Ede and Ben Ede have been rolling up their sleeves down at their community allotment

And they they were recently able to share the fruits of their last 12 months labour at the allotment run by Crawley Community Youth Service.

The boys show off some of their harvest

They took butternut squash, leeks, courgettes, carrots, rhubarb and potatoes - not to mention very wide smiles - to their school’s harvest festival.

Although harvest festivals have moved more towards tins and packets for practical reasons, the youth service says there is something deeply symbolic and important about today’s young people going back to their roots, learning about sustainability and giving the work of their own muddy hands to help others.

Jacob, aged 10, who planted tomatoes, courgettes and potatoes, says he finds gardening ‘peaceful and relaxing’. He enjoyed growing the vegetables and says he learned a lot. Joel, six, who planted peppers and butternut squash says he was surprised how big they grew and that he enjoyed eating the potatoes.

Ben, seven, says he’s enjoying growing the best food. He planted carrots, runner beans and tomatoes and loved eating the carrots straight from the ground.

When the CCYS leadership was offered an allotment two years ago, they jumped at the chance, seeing a fantastic opportunity to teach young people gardening skills as well as involving and uniting the various groups that use their premises at Dormans Youth Arts Centre.

The allocated plot had not been worked for some years and needed considerable attention. But thanks to the enthusiastic leadership of head gardener David Ede, the project is blooming.

David said: “With the support of CCYS members and my three little helpers, we cleared and dug the allotment until it was ready to take all the young plants I had raised.

“I have always been keen on self-sufficiency and would love my own farm so this has been the nearest to that - raising plants from seed at home.

"Running the allotment has brought a great deal of pleasure as well as aching back and muscles I didn’t know I had. All vegetables were grown without any chemicals or pesticides just good old horse manure.”

The allotment project is supported financially by Crawley Borough Council and Greggs, and benefits from the expertise and contributions from local groups such as the Crawley Men's Shed and Gossops Green Community Forum.

The CCYS allotment is a community venture, open to all. David is looking for volunteers of all ages for next season. Please contact CCYS if you would like to be involved (email: info@ccys.org.uk or call 07904038612.