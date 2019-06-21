School continues global expansion with new China partnership

Adrian Lajtha and Wang Shu sign new deal for Cranleigh China partnership
An independent school is set to continue its global expansion after entering into a new partnership with a leading Chinese educator.

The Cranleigh School family is set to get a little bigger after striking a deal with Chengdu based The Cogdel Group.

The two firms have created new company Cranleigh China with the aim of opening a number of high schools in China over the next ten years.

Adrian Lajtha, Cranleigh’s chair of Governors, said: “It is much to the credit of the Cranleigh Schools that their excellent education provision has attracted such a partnership.”

According to the firms Cranleigh China schools will focus on the final three years of education with a view of helping pupils get into UK and US universities.

The first Cranleigh China School is planned to open in 2020.

Mark Coggins, president of Cogdel UK, said: “Cranleigh’s long-standing reputation in the provision of a first-class boarding education will help us to establish unique schools for older pupils in China. Our recognised academic expertise will provide a perfect partnership for Cranleigh’s focus on innovation, pastoral support and an enriched co-curricular programme.”

Cranleigh Schools currently operates senior co-educational boarding school Cranleigh School and co-ed boarding and day school Cranleigh Preparatory School in the village. It also runs several schools for 3-18 year-olds in the UAE.

James Dale-Adcock, Cranleigh’s Strategic Development Director, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering in China with Cogdel, who work alongside the highest performing schools in China. We look forward to maintaining a long-term relationship of academic and co-curricular excellence as a global brand together.”