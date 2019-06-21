School continues global expansion with new China partnership

An independent school is set to continue its global expansion after entering into a new partnership with a leading Chinese educator.

The Cranleigh School family is set to get a little bigger after striking a deal with Chengdu based The Cogdel Group.

The two firms have created new company Cranleigh China with the aim of opening a number of high schools in China over the next ten years.

Adrian Lajtha, Cranleigh’s chair of Governors, said: “It is much to the credit of the Cranleigh Schools that their excellent education provision has attracted such a partnership.”

According to the firms Cranleigh China schools will focus on the final three years of education with a view of helping pupils get into UK and US universities.

The first Cranleigh China School is planned to open in 2020.

Mark Coggins, president of Cogdel UK, said: “Cranleigh’s long-standing reputation in the provision of a first-class boarding education will help us to establish unique schools for older pupils in China. Our recognised academic expertise will provide a perfect partnership for Cranleigh’s focus on innovation, pastoral support and an enriched co-curricular programme.”

Cranleigh Schools currently operates senior co-educational boarding school Cranleigh School and co-ed boarding and day school Cranleigh Preparatory School in the village. It also runs several schools for 3-18 year-olds in the UAE.

James Dale-Adcock, Cranleigh’s Strategic Development Director, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering in China with Cogdel, who work alongside the highest performing schools in China. We look forward to maintaining a long-term relationship of academic and co-curricular excellence as a global brand together.”