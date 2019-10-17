School closed due to safety issues is set to reopen next week

Parklands Community Primary School is closed this week due to an ‘external panel on a building’ coming loose in poor weather, the county council has confirmed.

The unplanned closure, announced on Monday, was attributed to ‘building safety’ issues.

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “To allow a thorough inspection of the outside of the building to take place, a large amount of scaffolding is currently being erected.

“We appreciate the significant disruption this has caused students, parents and carers and staff and are grateful for their understanding that the safety of all of the school’s users is paramount.

“We have been assured that the school will be able to reopen on Monday, October 21, and parents and carers have been informed.”