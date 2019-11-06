Auds Stapleton, fundraising officer, said: “Thank you to the 250 people who came out to support Guild Care and our Ashdown Centre. It was a fabulous night. Murdoch’s rocked the joint. We were particularly blown away by the high standard of dressing up, everyone really entered into the Hallowe’en spirit. We want to thank both the band and the Thieves Kitchen. This amazing show wouldn’t have been possible without them.”
Scenes from sell-out Hallowe’en show with Worthing band Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes
Popular Worthing band Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes played a sold-out Hallowe’en show in aid of Guild Care at the Thieves Kitchen, raising a monstrous £2,295 for the charity. The money raised will be put towards the Ashdown Centre, which provides respite care for families with children and young adults who have learning disabilities and other complex needs.
