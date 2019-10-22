Scam and fraud awareness event to be held at Horsham care home

A care home in Horsham is inviting the community to a free event to learn more about how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from scams and fraud.

The awareness event will take place on Tuesday, November 5, from 11am-1pm, at Skylark House on St Mark’s Lane.

Roy Booth, from Care UK, will be on hand to deliver an informative session on a wide range of different scams, including expert information on how to spot and report them, and protect yourself or a loved one.

After the event there will be a Q&A session, refreshments and an opportunity to meet the team at Skylark House, as well as take a closer look at the care home.

Home manager at Skylark House, Devendra Lallchand, said: “Sharing professional knowledge, insight and experiences on scam prevention can make a real difference to the everyday lives of older people and loved ones who may care for them.

“It’s the first time we’ve held an event on this subject, but we feel it’s very topical and relevant in today’s technological society, and our free advice events always prove to be popular occasions for the local community.

“It’s been estimated that around £10 billion is lost each year in the UK by victims of scams, and older, more vulnerable people are often the target.

“Age UK reported that 43 percent of older people, almost five million people aged over 65, have been targeted by scammers in the past – with those living with dementia being at particular risk.

“It’s incredibly important to raise awareness of this issue, and we’re delighted to welcome Roy Booth to join us to provide important and professional guidance in this area. We hope local people will take the opportunity to benefit from his expertise.”

To book your free place at this event, call customer relations manager, Beverly Jordan, on 01403 887578 or email beverly.jordan@careuk.com

For more information on Skylark House, visit careuk.com/skylark-house

READ MORE: Nature reserve to open new Discovery Trail in time for half term

Horsham mums ‘proud’ to complete 10k race in support of boy with rare condition