Residents in Saxifrage Way work together to create the annual display, covering houses from top to bottom in shining Santas, terrific trees and a whole host of glittering creations.

The lights were switched on on Sunday and will be on display daily from 5pm to 10pm until Saturday, January 1.

Liam Gobey, one resident taking part, said: “After raising more than £5,000 last year, we’re back this year bigger, brighter and better than ever.”

The team has its own Facebook page, Saxifrage Way Christmas Lights, where updates are posted.

The message on Monday was: “From the bottom of our hearts thank you to each and every one of you for the support you’ve given us since yesterday’s turn on, the response has been unbelievable.”

Donations can be made through JustGiving at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/saxifragelights

The lights team said: “Here at Saxifrage Way, we have worked tirelessly round the clock to get the display looking the best we can and ensuring everything is safe, tidy and complete. We pride ourselves on presentation and really hope you all appreciate the time and effort that has gone in to it.

“Why the KSS Air Ambulance? The Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance is a charity which is run solely from donations. They are not government funded which means they count on us to keep them flying!

“The community spirit to fundraise for them has been phenomenal. How can you not raise for them!

“It costs as much as £10,000 a day to fund the air ambulance, which is mostly run by volunteers. They do a fantastic job in saving lives. They are truly amazing and the work that they do is incredible. In order to keep them doing such great work, please donate what you can! It’s appreciated so dearly and we are so grateful for all of your support. Thank you!”