‘Save Our Swans’ petition launched after birds shot in Southwater park

The shootings happened in the village’s country park last week and a reward has since been offered for information on who is responsible.

Meanwhile hundreds of residents in Southwater are calling on Horsham District Council, which owns the park, to remove fencing around the park’s beach area which they say is sometimes ‘trapping’ the birds in a small area.

They have launched a petition on Change.Org stating: “The swans that live at the lake cannot get back to the main lake as gates and fences have now been put up at the beach area.

A 'Save Our Swans' petition has been launched

“The swans have lived on the lake at the country park for many many years. They often move between the large lake to the smaller lake by means of a short walk. “They did this little walk last week. Once they got to the smaller lake some individual took pot shots at them with some type of gun, unfortunately shooting one of them in the head killing it instantly.

“Another was also injured and was taken for treatment. The lake that they are on at the moment is considerably smaller and puts them at risk alot more as it is also the fishing lake.

“Meanwhile the council has decided to fit gates and fences at the beach area making the swans’ return very difficult. They will have to walk half way round the park to get back to the main lake where they ALWAYS have their babies and bring them up.”

Petitioners say the swans walked ‘blindly around the park in totally the wrong direction’ after later leaving the fishing lake.

The petition adds: “The gates are not fit for purpose,the only thing they keep out are the swans who are now at greater risk to dogs, foxes or anybody who wants to try and hurt them.”