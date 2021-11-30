The Hub in America Lane will become Santa’s home from Monday to Wednesday (December 20-22), said development officer Anna Sharkey.

Children will be allowed into Father Christmas’s workshop where they can choose and wrap a present for someone special.

“Then they will get to visit Santa in his grotto where they will receive their own present specially picked for them by Santa and Mrs Clause,” said Anna.

Anna Sharkey at the Bentswood Hub with councillor Rachel Cromie and her letter from Susan Pyper earlier this year. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2107131.

People who would like to donate a Christmas gift for boys and girls are asked to bring them to the Bentswood Hub unwrapped.

New toys can be dropped off at the Hub from Monday to Saturday, 9am-12pm, before December 17.

To find out more email [email protected] or call 07305 848222.

Santa’s workshop and grotto will feature festive music, chocolates and treats, as well as plenty of photo opportunities.

There will be a comfortable waiting area for parents to have a cup of tea as well.

Entry will be by ticket on specific timeslots only and families who want to visit the workshop with friends are advised to book their tickets together.