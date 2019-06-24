Samaritans of Horsham and Crawley receive funding towards yearly cost of phone lines

Samaritans of Horsham and Crawley has been given a funding boost thanks to a scheme which is supporting projects making a difference in the community.

The £1,325 bursary, granted by housebuilder CALA Homes, will go towards the charity’s yearly cost of running its telephone operating service, ensuring those in need can get in touch.

Nicki Dennis, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (South Home Counties), said: “CALA has always been committed to making a positive and lasting contribution to local the communities in which it builds and the Community Bursary scheme has given us the opportunity find out exactly what support is required locally.

“We are delighted to be supporting Samaritans of Horsham and Crawley to allow them to keep their phone lines up and running, and look forward to seeing how the funding helps to make a difference to those who are in need of it most.”

Samaritans of Horsham and Crawley work with local schools and colleges in the community, to encourage people to talk about emotional well-being.

The charity is also part of a national partnership between Samaritans and Network Rail, created to help reduce suicides on the railways and work with other local charities such as the Salvation Army and Crawley Open House, who provide support for those suffering the effects of homelessness, unemployment, loneliness, discrimination or other forms of social exclusion.

Kevin Hawkes, director at Horsham and Crawley Samaritans, commented: “A core purpose of Samaritans is to reduce the number of suicides each year, and our service is open to all in need.

“One of the main ways that people reach out to us is by telephone, and we are extremely grateful for the donation from CALA Homes which will go toward the yearly cost of our phone lines.

“We would like to thank CALA for allowing us to continue helping those in need of our support.”

CALA Homes, which is building the popular development Arun Fields in Horsham, launched the CALA Community Bursary in Sussex in February this year and invited organisations, charities and groups in the area to apply for a share of £7,000 to help fund projects that make a difference in the community.

This year, the Community Bursary scheme has awarded more than £109,000 to 117 good causes across the UK.

A further 200 causes have previously benefitted from the scheme, with £200,000 awarded to various initiatives since 2017.

For more about the charity, visit www.samaritans.org/branches/horsham/

For more on CALA Homes and its Arun Fields development, call 01403 866 359 or visit www.cala.co.uk

