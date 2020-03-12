Rustington youth group on a high after successful sponsored bounce
Members of St Peter and St Paul Church Youth Group in Rustington had a great time on Saturday at their sponsored trampolining bounce in aid of Family Support Work. There were 12 children and two adults, including the vicar, the Rev Natalie Loveless, and between them, they bounced non-stop for an hour and a half.
There has been £600.68 collected so far. Grace Sims, youth group leader, said: “Thank you to all those who gave donations, sponsored and supported the event. Littlehampton Wave kindly provided their facilities free of charge so that all monies raised could go to the Sussex charity.”
