Rustington writer nominated by Dog Writers Association of America for heartwarming book Ouzo the Greek

A Rustington woman has been recognised by the Dog Writers Association of America for her heartwarming book about a Greek street dog she rescued.

Ouzo the Greek, written by Lisa Edwards from the dog’s point of view, is a finalist in the rescue or adoption category of the association’s annual writing competition.

Lisa Edwards with her three-legged rescue dog and his book Ouzo the Greek

Lisa said: “We are thrilled to have received this nomination and although we won’t be travelling to America to attend the awards ceremony, we are extremely excited.”

A certificate of nomination has been sent to Lisa and winners will be announced at the awards banquet on February 9.

Lisa was offered a publishing deal with an American firm after writing a popular one-year blog, with weekly diary updates from the dog’s point of view.

She said: “All profits from the book go back to the charity in Greece who first rescued Ouzo when he was found abandoned and in a very poor state after being hit by a car. He is now a ridiculously loved member of our family.”

Ouzo was rescued as a young puppy in Karditsa, having been badly injured and living in terrible pain for days. His leg had to be amputated and Ouzo spent about two years in a dog shelter, until his adoption.

The book does not focus on the rescue and Ouzo’s past, it tells of the lessons he learned once he was rescued, leading to a new life as a beloved pet dog.