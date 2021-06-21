The Bring Joy Bake will be held at Churchill Court, off The Street, Rustington, on Friday, June 25, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Sara Sangster, recruiter, said: “You are all invited to our brilliant event. We will be selling cakes and raffle tickets, for which we have some excellent prizes, donated from local businesses, such as a fish and chips voucher for East Beach Café, wine, chocolates, beauty vouchers and much more.

“We have the mayor of Littlehampton coming to join in the fun, too. So, please come and help make some money for the Home Instead Charities, which helps local organisations who are vital to our local elderly community.”

Home Instead Littlehampton is a care agency covering Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring

Home Instead Littlehampton is based at Churchill Court and offers companionship, home help, specialist care, dementia support and end-of-life-care to help older people make the most of life in their own home.

Sara said: “Over the past year we have done a lot of things to ensure people aren’t lonely. Our care givers work tirelessly and we just wanted to get some community support going. The event is pulling together local shops to bring a bit of joy because everybody has had a really tough time.”