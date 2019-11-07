Runners from Crawley got into top gear at Goodwood in aid of charity

A group of runners got into top gear at Goodwood Motor Circuit to raise £1,770 for a charity.

The Olive Tree Trailblazers running group took part in the annual fundraiser for The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre at Crawley Hospital.

Goodwood was used for the finale of its #Runfive course (couch to 5k). The regular runners followed the 10k improvers plan and some runners tried for a personal best at Goodwood.

The group got sponsored individually, set up JustGiving pages. One of the team did massage for the day and asked for donations and also asked friends and family to donate to the group Just Giving page.

Katie Drury from the group said: “What an amazing local community we have that have gone above and beyond to raise this money.

“We are a free running club, run by our lovely group of volunteers and we have created a fun and social environment for our group. No one is left behind.

“We only ask that our runners purchase one of our tops to create awareness for the Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre. We offer social events raising money and also we have an annual awards ceremony taking place on our four year anniversary on November 21 to allow us to have some fun and award our runners.

"We run on a Tuesday and Thursday evening at 7.15pm from Crawley Hospital. We will be at our annual local run at Tilgate Park on Sunday, December 15 at 10.30am.”