Rugwick man named ‘Street Photographer of the Year’

A wacky photograph taken by a Rudgwick photographer has won him a prestigious top award.

Chris Silk’s quirky photo of a dog snapped on Brighton seafront has clinched him the title of ‘Street Photographer of the Year’ in the 2020 British Photography Awards in London.

Photographer Chris Silk SUS-200217-125343001

Forty-one-year-old Chris, who has been interested in photography since his teens, said: ”I do street photography ... going out and keeping a lookout for anything that catches my eye.

“I try to take a picture of everyday things and turn them into something more surreal or humorous.”

His award-winning photo - named ‘Dogleg’ - won him lots of public plaudits when he posted it on Instagram and has now even led to the owner of the dog in the photo coming forward.

“The person saw it and got in contact and I’m now going to be meeting up with him within the next week or so,” said Chris.

The award-winning photo by Chris Silk SUS-200217-145249001

He has since discovered that the now-famous dog in the photograph is a chocolate lab called Susa and the ‘leg’ showing in the photo is in fact a friend of Susa’s owner.

Chris, who has been working part-time as a professional photographer since 2008, has now launched a full-time wedding and event photography business.

“Photography is my real love and it’s what I have al3ays really wanted to do,” he says.

He took his award-winning image about a year ago. “It was just a nice day and I though I would get some nice shots on Brighton seafront. I just walked along and saw a chap sitting on the bench with a dog and I though it wuld make a nice image. I got a hopefully humorous effect.”

See Chris Silk Photography, chrissilk.co.uk and Instagram: chris_silk_street