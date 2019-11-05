RSPCA’s first female superintendent who trained and lived in Horsham publishes memoirs

A woman who trained to be an RSPCA inspector when the charity had its headquarters in The Causeway in Horsham has written a book about her experiences in the job.

‘Dogs Behind Closed Doors’ is the memoirs of Sue Stafford who became the second female in RSPCA history to have been promoted to the rank of chief inspector.

Sue, who lived in Horsham for almost 20 years until 2018, then went on to become the first female superintendent and the only female to date to rise to deputy chief officer.

Her book details the cruelty cases she dealt with, the many animals and people she met, and the lighter side of the role.

She said: “My story is a unique one, a small contribution to RSPCA history.

“Following my retirement after 32 years’ service to the RSPCA, I found writing the book both challenging and therapeutic.

“I describe my personal journey from an animal loving child, to being the only female on the inspectors’ training course in 1983, and I talk about the challenges of breaking into a male dominated work environment.”

Dogs Behind Closed Doors touches upon Sue’s training in Horsham, as well as her time in the north-west of England in the 1980s and 1990s, where she spent 15 years before being promoted into headquarters in 1999 where she completed her 32-year career.

Sue worked on her book over a three year period.

She said: “The title came to me as I was writing as many dogs, and indeed other animals, were being neglected behind closed doors - just waiting for the knock on the door that could change their lives.

“RSPCA inspectors, among themselves, would often self- deprecatingly describe their work as ‘it’s just knocking on doors.’

“As the RSPCA is still one of the big employers in the Horsham area, many many people in the town and surroundings have RSPCA connections.”

Sue’s book is published by Plan4Publishing and is available from Amazon, Waterstones online, and other major outlets including Waterstones in Horsham.

READ MORE: Charity to bring pre-loved clothes sale to Horsham to help you save the planet and your money

Rudgwick woman wins Sussex Wildlife Trust’s photography competition

Horsham Painting Group to sell artwork at exhibition