Royal visit to Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station continues close affiliation

Princess Alexandra has made a return visit to Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station, eight years after she named its all-weather lifeboat Enid Collett.

The royal visit yesterday gave the volunteer lifeboat crew, shore crew, station guides, fund-raisers and civic dignitaries an opportunity to meet and chat with the princess.

Princess Alexandra with, from left, lifeboat station chairman Dr Tim Stevenson, Adur council vice-chairman George Barton, West Sussex High Sheriff Davina Irwin-Clark, lifeboat operations manager Peter Huxtable, coxswain Steve Smith, West Sussex Lord Lieutenant Susan Pyper and lifeboat press officer Michelle Tugwell. Picture: Geoff Lee

She also admired the station’s memorial to its late president, Lady Mary Mumford, who was her former lady in waiting.

Peter Huxtable, lifeboat operation manager, said: “It was a special afternoon for the station. We have a long and close affiliation with HRH, who has named many of our lifeboats, and were very happy to see her again.

“In 2011, the princess and her brother, the Duke of Kent, named our new all-weather lifeboat and officially opened the new lifeboat station.

“She wanted to return to the lifeboat station to meet all the volunteers and see the memorial to Lady Mary, our former station president who was her close friend.”

Princess Alexandra signing the visitors' book in the foyer of Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station. Picture: Geoff Lee

Princess Alexandra went on to visit Worthing Samaritans to mark its 50th anniversary.

