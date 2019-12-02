Routes revealed for Santa’s tour of Shoreham

Christmas has come early for Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club, with a successful craft fair and preparations for the annual tour with Father Christmas and his sleigh.

All the profits from the fair at the Shoreham Centre on Saturday will go towards a slit lamp for the opthalmology department at Southlands Hospital in Shoreham.

Carolyn Woodrup at Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club's Christmas craft fair. Photo by Derek Martin DM19112858a

Christine Bohea, one of the organisers, said: “Our Christmas craft fair was a roaring success.”

She was also able to reveal the schedule for Father Christmas this year, giving an indication of where he will be in the run-up to the big day.

Static collections will be at The Longshore for the children’s breakfast event on Saturday, December 7, 9am to 11am; at Shoreham Farmers’ Market in East Street on Saturday, December 14, 10am to midday; and in Southwick Square on Saturday, December 21, 10am to midday.

Rotarians will be out and about with the sleigh as follows -

Monday, December 9, from 5.45pm: Middle Road eastern end, Church Green, Stoney Lane.

Tuesday, December 10, from 5.45pm: The Drive, Downsway, Chanctonbury Drive, Mill Hill Drive, The Avenue.

Wednesday, December 11, from 5.45pm: Connaught Avenue, Greenacres, Victoria Road, Southdown Road, Ravens Road

Thursday, December 12, from 5.45pm: Hammy Way, Hammy Lane, Williams Road, Mansell Road, Wilmot Road, Crown Road.

Friday, December 13, from 5.45pm: Parkside, Downside, Herb Estate.

Saturday, December 14, from 5.45pm: Nicolson Drive, Middle Road western end, St Giles Close, Adur Drive, Gordon Road.

Monday, December 16, from 5.45pm: Shoreham Beach.

Tuesday, December 17, from 5.45pm: Greenways Crescent, Southlands Hospital development, Park Avenue, Park Road, Eastern Avenue.

Christine said: “It is not a complete list but is an indication of where we will be. We look forward to seeing you.”