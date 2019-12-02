Routes revealed for Santa’s tour of Shoreham

Christmas has come early for Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club, with a successful craft fair and preparations for the annual tour with Father Christmas and his sleigh.
All the profits from the fair at the Shoreham Centre on Saturday will go towards a slit lamp for the opthalmology department at Southlands Hospital in Shoreham.
Christine Bohea, one of the organisers, said: “Our Christmas craft fair was a roaring success.”
She was also able to reveal the schedule for Father Christmas this year, giving an indication of where he will be in the run-up to the big day.
Static collections will be at The Longshore for the children’s breakfast event on Saturday, December 7, 9am to 11am; at Shoreham Farmers’ Market in East Street on Saturday, December 14, 10am to midday; and in Southwick Square on Saturday, December 21, 10am to midday.
Rotarians will be out and about with the sleigh as follows -
Monday, December 9, from 5.45pm: Middle Road eastern end, Church Green, Stoney Lane.
Tuesday, December 10, from 5.45pm: The Drive, Downsway, Chanctonbury Drive, Mill Hill Drive, The Avenue.
Wednesday, December 11, from 5.45pm: Connaught Avenue, Greenacres, Victoria Road, Southdown Road, Ravens Road
Thursday, December 12, from 5.45pm: Hammy Way, Hammy Lane, Williams Road, Mansell Road, Wilmot Road, Crown Road.
Friday, December 13, from 5.45pm: Parkside, Downside, Herb Estate.
Saturday, December 14, from 5.45pm: Nicolson Drive, Middle Road western end, St Giles Close, Adur Drive, Gordon Road.
Monday, December 16, from 5.45pm: Shoreham Beach.
Tuesday, December 17, from 5.45pm: Greenways Crescent, Southlands Hospital development, Park Avenue, Park Road, Eastern Avenue.
Christine said: “It is not a complete list but is an indication of where we will be. We look forward to seeing you.”