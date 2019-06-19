Rounders tournament proves a big hit for Chestnut Tree House Hospice.

A rounders tournament organised by a Crawley firm proved a big hit for Chestnut Tree House hospice.

Marketing and design agency, Creative Pod organised its second rounders tournament which was well supported by other businesses in the area.

The tournament brought together local businesses for an afternoon of fun in the sun, followed by food and a raffle which was full of brilliant prizes that were generously donated by businesses in the area.

Reigning champions Clearwater People Solutions entered its team in a bid to retain their title, but they faced competition from B&CE, Richard Place Dobson, and a team from Chestnut Tree House.

All four teams played well but when the final whistle blew, there was only one team that had won all of their games and were the new champions – Richard Place Dobson.

Matt Turner, CEO of Creative Pod and Chestnut Tree House Patron, crowned the winners and presented them with their trophy back at Basepoint Business Centre, who kindly hosted the food and raffle and supported the event. A total of £952 was raised.

Matt said: “We are thrilled to have raised so much to support Chestnut Tree House. As a patron, I’m always keen to fundraise for them and the rounders event is a fun way to raise funds and get local businesses together.

“The event was such a success last year that it was a no-brainer for the Creative Pod team to host it again this year.

“We’re over the moon we smashed last year’s total of £750.

"The money goes to a fantastic charity that provides care to life-limited children and their families in Sussex and Hampshire. We’ll be back bigger and better next year for the next tournament.”