Rotarians help Santa with charity collections in Worthing

Santa had support from Rotarians in Worthing when he went on a tour of the town, collecting money for charities in the area.

Members of Highdown Rotary Club were out and about with their buckets, supporting Father Christmas and the Green Elf, the club mascot.

Highdown Rotary Club members collecting with Father Christmas and the Green Elf

Gerald Illsley, secretary, said: “For a second year in its new format, the local Highdown Rotary Club turned out to support Santa and the Green Elf, and club members with collections in support of the local charities in and around the Worthing area.

“They all raised nearly £700 collecting at two local supermarkets and the Goring market. Very many thanks to everyone for their generous donations.”