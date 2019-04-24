Road closure planned for Southwater

Part of Church Lane in Southwater is to be closed to traffic later this year for roadworks to be carried out.

The works - part of the Berkeley Homes development - will begin on Sunday (April 29) but the road closure will not come into force until July.

The works will include the creation of two new junctions, new street lighting, road resurfacing, drainage and relocation of a bus stop.

Berkeleys say ‘a short section’ of Church Lane will close for six days in July and again, for just one day, in August.

Traffic diversions will be in place, but pedestrian access will be maintained. However street lights will not be operating.

The work is being carried out by Landbuild Ltd on behalf of Berkeley Homes.