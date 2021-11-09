In November 1981, 30 to 40 people were sent out from New Life Church in Durrington to plant a new church, called Broadwater Christian Fellowship.

Initially led by Rodney Kingstone, this new church soon outgrew its first meeting place at the Glyn Owen Centre, in South Farm Road, Worthing.

The church moved to Broadwater Road when it bought an empty building in 1992. This had previously been owned by the Christian Science Church but had been unoccupied for some time.

River of Life Church leader Denise Langham with founding pastor Rodney Kingstone at the 40th anniversary service

The name River of Life Church was adopted in 2003 and the current leaders are Denise and Mark Langham, who invited founding pastor Rodney to be guest speaker at the anniversary service on Sunday.

He spoke of the value of having good ambition and Denise then applied this to how the church had served the community over the years.

Denise said: “Our 40th anniversary has been a great opportunity to remember some of the ways that we as a church have been able to make a difference to the local and wider community.

“We have been able to share the love of God in so many ways and we look forward to continuing the work we have been given to do. We are a small, friendly church and there is always a warm welcome waiting for anyone who would like to visit us. We meet on Sundays at 10.30am.”

During the pandemic, while the building was closed for services, the church went online and it continues to livestream Sunday services, although is now open for worship every Sunday for those who are able to attend.

In addition, the church runs The Ark playgroup on Monday mornings, fitness group STRETCH on Tuesdays and debt advice service Liaise on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

A number of community groups also use the building, including a choir and a food programme for the homeless.

Over the years, church members have launched several initiatives in the town, including the charities Link to Hope and Acorn Pregnancy Counselling Centre. Members also help at Worthing Foodbank and many have served in projects overseas.