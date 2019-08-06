RHS judge Jim Buttress holds free gardening talk at Faygate retirement village

A renowned horticulturalist and head RHS judge gave a free gardening talk to residents at a retirement village in Faygate.

The event with Jim Buttress was held at Durrants Village on Friday June 28, and was enjoyed by residents of the later living community as well as and keen gardeners from the region.

Jim talked about his experiences, how to make the most of a small garden space, how to design and maintain a patio or balcony garden, and gave his top tips for creating beautiful containers and hanging baskets.

Liam Stack, village manager at Durrants Village, said:: “It was lovely to welcome Jim to Durrants Village for the second year running.

“Many of our residents are green-fingered and enjoy gardening on a smaller scale here, having downsized from homes with large gardens.

“It was great to see so many keen gardeners and those thinking about downsizing to come and see how manageable a smaller garden can be.

“We were all left inspired by Jim’s expertise and passion for gardening.”

| READ MORE: https://www.wscountytimes.co.uk/news/people/rudgwick-electrical-company-says-goodbye-to-long-serving-employee-1-9023710|Rudgwick electrical company says goodbye to long-serving employee} |

In addition to his talk, Jim – who recently judged at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show – chose the winners of a gardening competition of residents’ gardens at Durrants Village. Marion and Michael Higgins won best garden terrace, Mary Ewing won best hanging basket and Mike Revell won best container.

Guests also enjoyed a light lunch and there was a book signing of Jim’s autobiographical book, The People’s Gardener, which was available to purchase on the day.

There was also the opportunity to ask Jim gardening questions, and receive a tour of the village and meet residents of the community.

Jim said: “It was great to return to Durrants Village today and to this year also judge the residents’ gardens.

“There are some very talented gardeners at Durrants and it was great to see the variety of gardens and how residents have made the most of their patio or balcony space.

“Container gardening is easy and fun to do and is much more manageable than maintaining a large garden. I can see how the homes at Durrants Village are perfect for those downsizing and looking to continue their love of gardening in retirement but on a smaller scale.”

For more about Durrants Village visit https://www.inspiredvillages.co.uk/village/durrants

READ MORE: Loxwood Joust pictures show an action-packed first weekend

Theatre school backed on BBC’s Dragons’ Den to open in Horsham

Award win sees Henfield care home worker go through to national finals}