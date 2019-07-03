Revived Storrington Village Day welcomed by nearly 2,000 visitors in glorious sunshine

Storrington Village Day attracted nearly 2,000 visitors and basked in glorious sunshine when it made a welcome return after five years.

Held on Saturday, June 29 on Hormare Recreation Ground, the event enjoyed a programme of traditional family fun and entertainment and raised more than £1,100.

It was last hosted in 2014 but it was thanks to the efforts of the community, led by the Storrington and Pulborough Rotary Club, that it has been revived.

Village day chairman Tony Vaughan praised everyone who made the day special. He said: “I was delighted to see so many people enjoying the village day.

“Reviving this local community event has been a great success we are looking to continuing it next year.

“We rely on Rotary, our generous sponsors and all those who participated on the day and ensured its smooth running.

“Proceeds from the event will benefit local children and local young people causes.”

Attractions included the popular SADCASE (Storrington and District Classic and Sportscar Enthusiasts) classic car display, the local Lions giant book sale, local bands, schoolchildren singers and dancers, magic and entertainment shows, Morris dancers, a variety of interesting stalls and a funfair.

Storrington Football club manned the beer and barbecue tent, while cakes were provided by the Rotary Club wives.

However, due to the hot weather, the planned dog show was cancelled on RSPCA advice.

Brian Burns from Storrington, who attended the village day, said: “Despite the high temperatures of over 30c, there was a good turnout and hopefully this very popular event is set to run on an annual basis once again, so hats off for the organisers who did an excellent job in coordinating the whole event.

“There were some lovely old cars on view and the various charities stalls covering many interests were well attended.

“The event had something for everyone, including a boot fair, and is very welcomed after a space of five years.”

Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert toured the 50 stalls and chatted to people before being invited to draw raffle tickets and present the prizes.

First prize was £150, with runner-up prizes of hampers and vouchers from the generous local businesses.

Mr Herbert said: “I am delighted to see the return of the village day which has received tremendous support from the community. I enjoyed the afternoon and am grateful to the Storrington & Pulborough Rotary Club for inviting me.”

