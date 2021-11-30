Revealed: The Horsham street with one of the UK’s slowest broadband speeds

A study of 276,083 speed tests run by broadband users has been carried out over the past year and collated by Uswitch.

And it reveals that Dutchells Copse in Horsham is among the areas with the slowest broadband speeds in Britain.

The average UK broadband speed is 79.1 Mbps but sluggish broadband in Dutchells Copse averages a lowly 0.29 Mbps.

Dutchells Copse in Horsham

In contrast, the street with the highest broadband speed in Britain is Haul Fryn in Birchgrove, Swansea, with an average speed of 882 Mbps.

The street with the lowest speed is Wistaston Road, Crewe, with a speed of 0.25 Mbps - only marginally higher than Dutchells Copse in Horsham.

A spokesman for Uswitch said: “The good news is that the number of broadband users enjoying faster speeds is growing.

“Two fifths of users now get superfast speeds of more than 30Mbps, which is almost double than those six years ago.”

According to Uswitch, residents in nine of the 10 slowest streets could have access to a quicker service, suggesting that consumers who are willing to pay for faster speeds are being deprived of better broadband because they aren’t aware they could change to a faster alternative.

Uswitch.com broadband expert Ernest Doku said: “Britain’s broadband keeps getting quicker every year, but parts of the country continue to be left behind.

“Residents of this year’s fastest street, Haul Fryn, could download a film in 47 seconds - where it would take those living in Wistaston Road more than 48 hours to do the same thing.

“At a time when so many of us rely on our broadband for work, streaming films and TV, and gaming, it’s hard to imagine how frustrating such a slow connection must be.

“It’s great to witness the increased uptake of ultrafast broadband, but we don’t want to see large swathes of the country left behind on shoddy connections that aren’t cutting it for modern life.

“Initiatives like the Universal Service Obligation and Project Gigabit are helping improve connections at both ends of the spectrum, but there is a lot more to be done so consumers don’t get left behind.