Return to wearing facemasks: Horsham public have their say

The regulations have come into force because of the discovery of the new Covid variant Omicron.

Experts say they do not yet know how transmissable the new variant is or whether existing vaccines will prove effective against it.

And while some in Horsham are sceptical about returning to wearing facemasks, many say they have never stopped despite the easing of restrictions earlier this year.

Face coverings are mandatory again in shops and on public transport from today

People have taken to the West Sussex County Times’ Facebook page to share their views.

Sally Motrram described the return to wearing facemasks as “better than lockdown!”

Nicola Jane Passmore said: “They should never have been stopped in the first place. Not stopped wearing mine.”

Janet Ralph agreed adding: “Disgraceful watching the Tories in the Commons not wearing masks.

“They should have been setting a good example.”

Gillian Wedgwood said: “Never stopped wearing one.”

Emma James said she too had kept wearing one, adding: “I think everyone should just don a mask for the safety of all.”

Eliza Russell said: “I’ve been wearing one the whole time and think it’s pretty irresponsible not to.”

David Munden said: “Always worn one when asked in shops, pubs, restaurants etc anyway, so no great shakes really,” adding: “Overall it’s not a problem to just pop a mask on, not sure what all the song and dance is about really, it seems to be just another excuse to have a pop at the Government.”

Leianne Smith said: “Never stopped wearing mine. Not hard really, is it.

“I didn’t like people leaning over and breathing on me in a shop before covid! Glad it’s been made mandatory again.”

Caroline Niblett said she was wearing a mask to protect others.

“I will wear a mask, not only to keep my family and friends safe, but for the child down the street suffering from cancer and to help keep not only him safe, but his parents.

“For the elderly, people with disabilities and compromised immune systems.

“The only thing I don’t think is right is the exclusion of pubs and hospitality!”

But some disagree. Matt Parker said he was ‘furious’ with the new Government ruling.

“A kneejerk reaction from a Government that has lost the plot and once more surrendered what little authority it had to a medical Junta.”

Michelle Forbes added; “All this because of a new variant. Only 10 people have it out of 66 million.

“I do wish people would do their research,

“Kneejerk reaction which is what the government want.”

Adam Brown pointed out: “Several countries kept mask wearing as law all year and yet are still seeing spikes so I do question if they would have changed where we find ourselves now.”