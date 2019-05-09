Restaurant near Horsham to back Crawley charity in memory of colleague

A restaurant near Horsham has revealed it will be backing a Crawley charity in memory of a former colleague.

Stooks Cafe in Newbridge Nursery will be working with St Catherine’s hospice to help promote the community work by joining the HeART to Heart campaign.

Denise Moynihan at Stooks said: “What better way to raise awareness than to have an art trail designed by local artists to bring the community together.

“In December 2017, sadly we lost one of our dear colleagues who was cared for by the wonderful team at St Catherine’s.”

Denise told how the hospice offered care and support not only for her colleague but her family and friends too.

Now Stooks hopes to give back by holding a comedy dining evening on Saturday May 18, based on Fawlty Towers, including a raffle.

She added: “We would like to say thank you to them. This is our way of supporting them to help provide funds for the vital work that they do. Our heart features butterflies to signify freedom and includes a beautiful poem written by one of the team at St Catherine’s.

“Designed by three local artists it is going to be a splendour to behold.”

For more call 01403 272686 or email emma.law@newbridgegardencentre.co.uk