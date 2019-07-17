Residents roll up their sleeves to tackle litter in Crawley's new neighbourhood

People living in Forge Wood united to set about cleaning up their area.

The event was organised by Forge Wood Community Forum, an active resident’s association formed on the development.

The Forum says Forge Wood benefits from a lot of open space and woodland. But the woodland linking the development to Gratton’s Park had suffered from many years of neglect and antisocial behaviour, predating the establishment of the community.

Nadine McCreadie, from the Forum, said: “All the rubbish left many residents feeling unsafe walking through the woodland, which is regularly used by children to get to Milton Mount Primary School and Hazelwick School, so this seemed an ideal first event for the community forum to tackle.

“We are so fortunate to live on a development that benefits from great woodland which is rich in wildlife and now following our clean-up we can properly start to enjoy it.”

A surprising variety of items were removed including a bike, microwave, shopping trolley and shoes. A pile of rubbish was all cleared at the end of the morning.

The event was supported by Crawley Borough Council and attended by Cllr Tina Belben, councillor for Pound Hill North and Forge Wood.

Forge Wood Community Forum is looking forward to organising more events in the future. For more information email: forgewoodcf@gmail.com

