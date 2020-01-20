Residents invited to have their say on plans for Crawley in 2035

Crawley Borough Council has today (January 20) launched the next stage of consultation on its Local Plan.

The six-week consultation is for residents, businesses and other interested stakeholders to make formal representations on any policy or allocation in the Local Plan, called Crawley 2035.

Crawley Borough Council’s vision for Crawley in 2035 is “a modern, vibrant town that stands proud of its achievements and uses its strengths to reach its potential. Its strong and diverse communities, neighbourhood structure, sustainable economic growth and excellent connections within and beyond the region will make it a place that people enjoy and want to live, work and visit”.

The Local Plan is an important document, setting out the strategic priorities for Crawley and the planning policies to deliver: Homes and jobs; Provision of retail, leisure and other commercial development; Provision of infrastructure for transport, telecommunications, water supply, wastewater, flood risk management, and energy; Provision of community, social and cultural infrastructure and other local facilities; Climate change mitigation and adaptation; Conservation and enhancement of the natural, built and historic environment, including landscape and green infrastructure; Sustainable Growth of Gatwick Airport.

The draft submission Local Plan includes: Planning for a minimum of 5,355 new homes within the borough; Developer contributions towards tree planting can also count towards types of soft landscaping to improve visual amenity and add additional biodiversity value; Flexible Temporary Art and Creative Uses to generate vibrancy in underused buildings around the town centre to promote attractiveness; Employment and Skills Development Policy building upon the positive work of the Crawley Skills Programme to help address the local skills gap and create employment and training opportunities for Crawley residents; Committing to prepare an Area Action Plan to consider how land in north Crawley can best be planned for, including consideration for Gatwick Airport, employment, nature and infrastructure.

Councillor Peter Smith, cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: “This consultation is the last chance for residents to tell us what they think before it is examined by a planning inspector. So if you’re interested in the future sustainable development of our town please take part in this stage of consultation.”

The consultation runs until 5pm on March 2. Comments must be based on whether you consider the plan to comply with legal requirements, the duty to co-operate and whether the plan is sound. All responses will go to a planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State.

To have your say and for more information on Crawley 2035 visit www.crawley.gov.uk/crawley2035

You can also email your comments to forward.planning@crawley.gov.uk or send them to Local Plan Consultation, Strategic Planning, Crawley Borough Council, Town Hall, The Boulevard, Crawley RH10 1UZ.