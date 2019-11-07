Residents invited to exhibitions to see 10,000 homes West of Ifield plan near Crawley

The Ifield Society has pencilled in dates for six Parish Heritage Exhibitions relating to the plan to build 10,000 homes

Those attending will be able to see Homes England's development plan within the parish.

The Parish Heritage Exhibitions will be held at Lychgate in Ifield village on:

Saturday November 23 2019 from 9.30am to 4.30pm;

Monday November 25 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Tuesday November 26 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Saturday November 30 from 9.30am to 4.30pm

Thursday December 5 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Saturday December 7 from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

