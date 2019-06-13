Residents’ anger in mouldy home 21 years after moving

A married couple have described the anger that mould in their home is causing them.

Ken and Olive Monk have been living in their Linden Court home for 21 years and said the amount of money spent on removing the mould was more than £250 per year.

Olive pointing out some of the mould above a window in her home. Picture by Kate Shemilt.

The couple have been visited by representatives from Hyde housing association but said not enough is being done.

They said they were ‘definitely angry’ and felt they were being ‘fobbed off’.

Olive described it as ‘depressing, worrying and stressful’.

She said her main concerns were about her husbands health: “My husband has had COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) for 23 years.”

Fifty-nine-year-old Ken said: “If it rains the damp doesn’t do me a lot of good, I struggle breathing when it gets bad in here.

“It happens three or four times a week and all I’m doing is sitting in my chair.

“I was in the bedroom for three months because it was so bad.”

Olive said: “We have tried all sorts of mould killers.”

Mark Warren, responsive operations manager for Hyde, said: “We have inspected Mr and Mrs Monk’s home on numerous occasions over the years and have carried out extensive works relating to condensation and dampness.

“The works have included: improving the windows, clearing debris in the cavity walls, upgrading the cavity wall insulation, insulating the external walls to improve the internal wall temperature, providing additional insulation within the home itself and installing a positive pressure unit to assist with reducing moisture levels within the home.

“Hyde Property Services will now carry out further works to elevate the condensation (which has resulted in mould) and will be making an appointment to begin the works this week.

“Once the works have been completed, a surveyor will inspect the works and monitor the humidity levels within the home.”